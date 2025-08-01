Trump Imposes 15% Tariff On Afghanistan Imports

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday a new round of tariffs on imports from dozens of countries, raising duties on Afghanistan goods from 10 percent to 15 percent.

The increase, part of Trump's broader trade strategy, aims to reduce America's trade deficit and push other nations toward accepting more reciprocal trade agreements.

This latest hike follows the 10 percent tariff Trump imposed on Afghanistan imports in April, which he framed as an initial step to reshape global trade terms.

The total value of trade between the United States and Afghanistan reached $34 million last year. Reports indicate that trade with the U.S. has dropped by 76 percent since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan.

While Afghanistan exports to the U.S. are modest, they hold symbolic importance for small businesses, particularly those serving Afghanistan's diaspora communities overseas.

Afghanistan's economy, which depends heavily on agricultural exports such as dried fruits, nuts, and medicinal herbs, will now face additional pressure amid already limited access to international markets.

This comes as President Trump's deadline for many countries to reach new tariff agreements has now expired.

The new tariffs, which reach up to 41 percent for some countries, were implemented ahead of Trump's August 1 deadline for bilateral trade negotiations.

For Afghanistan, the higher 15 percent duty could further strain its fragile economy, intensifying calls for support to protect vulnerable exporters and preserve critical trade links.

