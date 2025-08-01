Construction Industry Poised For Growth Supported By Investments In Residential, Renewable Energy Sectors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: The construction industry in Qatar is poised for growth with a projected expansion of 3.4% in real terms in this year. This follows a 1.4% growth in last year and is underpinned by investments across residential, renewable energy, and transportation infrastructure sectors.

Despite these positive indicators, challenges persist, particularly in the commercial construction sector. However, the industry is expected to recover, with an average annual growth rate of 4.7% forecasted from 2026 to 2029. This growth will be fueled by both public and private investments in key areas such as renewable energy, water infrastructure, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, according to a report by Research And Markets, one of the world's largest market research stores.

Qatar's construction market size is estimated at $68.70bn in 2025 and is expected to reach $106.33bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period (2025-2030).

The construction sector is a vital part of Qatar's sustainable development, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030. It focuses on sustainable construction practices, reducing environmental impact, conserving resources, and enhancing quality of life, while also driving economic growth and job creation.

Qatar's commitment to sustainability is evident in its goal to increase renewable energy's share in the power mix to 18% by 2030, from 5% in April 2024. The country also aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 25% by 2030 from the Business as usual (BAU) level and achieve a carbon zero footprint by 2050. These targets are part of the National Renewable Energy Strategy, initiated by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa).

The North Field Expansion Project, with an investment of QR198.4bn ($54.5bn), is set to bolster the natural gas sector. This project aims to position Qatar as a leader in low-cost, low-emission LNG production by the end of 2030.

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) plans to launch a new wave of infrastructure projects as part of its recently announced five-year strategic plan, valued at approximately QR81bn. The comprehensive five-year plan will include a wide range of projects that serve various sectors. These include infrastructure development for both existing and newly allocated residential plots for Qatari citizens.

Ashghal will launch three major residential infrastructure projects that will target the northern, western, and southern zones of Doha. Upon completion, these projects will benefit over 5,500 land plots.

Qatar is gearing to host Cityscape Qatar 2025 this October backed by over a decade-long legacy in the market. This year's show is shaping up to be a platform for Qatar's real estate vision.

As the country continues to push forward its national development strategy, Cityscape Qatar remains at the heart of it - connecting investors, developers, and decision-makers to the future of real estate.

It will feature more than 70 exhibitors across residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and logistics sectors. From landmark launches to global investment opportunities, the event will spotlight transformative projects that reflect the region's rapid evolution.

In May this year, the 21st edition of Project Qatar was held which is the country's largest and most influential trade exhibition for construction materials, equipment, and technologies that plays an active role in enhancing the business environment and developing productive sectors, most notably the construction sector which is a key pillar of sustainable development.