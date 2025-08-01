Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbek, Turkish Officials Discuss Afghanistan, Cooperation

Uzbek, Turkish Officials Discuss Afghanistan, Cooperation


2025-08-01 04:00:18
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan has held talks with the Turkish ambassador to Tashkent on recent developments and bilateral cooperation concerning Afghanistan.

According to a statement from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismatulla Irgashev met with Ufuk Ulutaş, Turkey's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan, on Thursday at the Turkish Embassy in Tashkent.

The two sides discussed recent developments in Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation, and emphasized the importance of regional stability and security.

They also exchanged views on ongoing collaborative efforts related to Afghanistan and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular, constructive dialogue between Uzbekistan and Turkey.

sa

MENAFN01082025000174011037ID1109871875

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search