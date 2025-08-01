Uzbek, Turkish Officials Discuss Afghanistan, Cooperation
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan has held talks with the Turkish ambassador to Tashkent on recent developments and bilateral cooperation concerning Afghanistan.
According to a statement from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismatulla Irgashev met with Ufuk Ulutaş, Turkey's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan, on Thursday at the Turkish Embassy in Tashkent.
The two sides discussed recent developments in Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation, and emphasized the importance of regional stability and security.
They also exchanged views on ongoing collaborative efforts related to Afghanistan and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular, constructive dialogue between Uzbekistan and Turkey.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment