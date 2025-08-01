Uzbek, Turkish Officials Discuss Afghanistan, Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan has held talks with the Turkish ambassador to Tashkent on recent developments and bilateral cooperation concerning Afghanistan.

According to a statement from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismatulla Irgashev met with Ufuk Ulutaş, Turkey's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan, on Thursday at the Turkish Embassy in Tashkent.

The two sides discussed recent developments in Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation, and emphasized the importance of regional stability and security.

They also exchanged views on ongoing collaborative efforts related to Afghanistan and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular, constructive dialogue between Uzbekistan and Turkey.

