Kussh S Sinha Clears His Stand On Nikita Roy's Getting Fewer Screens Amid Saiyaara Wave

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Kussh S Sinha has clarified his stand on his directorial debut,“Nikita Roy,” getting limited screen space amidst the strong wave surrounding“Saiyaara.”

Amid media reports claiming that Kussh held another film“Saiyaara” responsible for the limited theatrical release of Nikita Roy, the filmmaker has issued a statement to set the record straight and offer clarity on the matter. The director clarified,“Some recent media headlines have unfortunately conveyed inaccurate information, which could lead to a misunderstanding. To clarify: I have congratulated YRF and Team Saiyaara on their success and I firmly believe that every successful film contributes positively to the industry.”

“Let's continue supporting Indian cinema, which is playing a vital role in bringing audiences back to theatres.”

Kussh's brother Luv Sinha had earlier spoken about the supernatural thriller“Nikita Roy” receiving limited screens due to "unforeseen circumstances." While he refrained from directly addressing the specifics, reports widely suggested that the film's restricted screen space was a result of YRF's“Saiyaara,” starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Luv shared, "Nikita Roy is a fantastic thriller that showcases Kussh's unwavering commitment to storytelling and original concepts. Despite being such a powerful and original story, it has got limited screens due to unforeseen circumstances." He added,“Cinema enthusiasts should watch a film that is genuinely different and support creative filmmakers and producers who tell original stories.”

As per media reports, Kussh Sinha had attributed“Nikita Roy”'s box office struggle to the overwhelming wave created by Saiyaara. He reportedly explained that while the team made efforts to secure more screens, some films naturally ride a strong wave of momentum. However, he also acknowledged that several theatre chains recognised the value in Nikita Roy and chose to retain the film in their listings.

“Nikita Roy,” which starred Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role alongside Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar, was released in the theatres on July 18th.