CAT 2025 Registration Open: Important Details And Guidelines You Should Know

CAT 2025: The registration process for CAT 2025 has begun today i.e., August 1. Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national level exam to gain admission in MBA and other postgraduate programmes in IIMs and other top management institutes across the country. This year, the exam is being conducted by IIM Kozhikode. Interested candidates can start filling their application through the official website at ac.

CAT 2025 Important Dates to Note

. Registration starts: August 1, 2025

. Last Date to Apply: September 13, 2025 (by 5 PM)

. Admit Card Release Date: November 5, 2025

. Exam Date: November 30, 2025 (Sunday)

. Result Tentative Date: First week of January 2026

How to Apply for CAT 2025?

If you want to apply for CAT 2025, follow the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website ac.

Step 2: Go to the CAT 2025 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself by filling your basic information and submit it.

Step 4: After registration, login using the login ID and password.

Step 5: Fill the application form, pay the fees online and submit the form.

Step 6: After completion of the application, download the confirmation page and keep it safe for future use. For more information related to CAT 2025, visit the official website ac.

CAT 2025 Application Fee

Candidates applying for CAT 2025 must pay the applicable registration fee, which varies by category. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the fee is ₹1300, while for all other candidates, it is ₹2600.

Important Points Related to CAT 2025

CAT 2025 will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will be conducted in three shifts. The paper consists of three sections and candidates get 40 minutes for each part. The three sections of the exam include Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.

Admissions After CAT

CAT 2025 score provides an opportunity to get admission in MBA, PGDM and doctoral programs in IIMs as well as many other prestigious B-Schools of the country. However, CAT score is only the first step in the management course admission process, followed by Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI) and other rounds, the full schedule of which is released by the respective institutes on their websites.