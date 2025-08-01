Nagaland State Lottery Results For August 1, 2025: Check How To Claim, Draw Timings
The Nagaland State Lottery results for Friday, August 1, 2025, will be announced live at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Stay tuned for updates on the“Dear Meghna Morning” (1 PM),“Dear Dasher Evening” (6 PM), and“Dear Seagull Night” (8 PM) draws. The complete winning numbers and result charts will be published here as they are released.
Daily Draw Schedule
Each draw carries unique names depending on the day of the week. For Fridays, the draws are titled:
- Dear Meghna Morning – 1:00 PM Dear Dasher Evening – 6:00 PM Dear Seagull Night - 8:00 PM
Prize Structure for August 1
Participants stand a chance to win big with the following prize tiers:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Weekly Draw Names
Each day of the week features unique draw names:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Dasher, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
How to Check Nagaland Lottery Results
Participants can check the results by:
- Visiting the official Nagaland State Lottery website or other trusted result platforms. Navigating to the“Lottery Sambad Result” section. Selecting the relevant draw date and title. Clicking on“Today Result View”. Matching their ticket number with the published winning list.
How to Claim Your Prize
Winners must follow these steps to claim their winnings:
- Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website. Submit the filled form along with a valid photo ID, original winning ticket, and other required documents. Prizes over Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per official procedure.
Where Lottery is Legal in India
Lottery is legally permitted in the following 13 Indian states:
Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Legal Disclaimer:
