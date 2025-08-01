TVS Motor: Record Sales Drive Q1 Revenue Surge, SEBI RA Sees Upside Above ₹2,930

TVS Motor, one of India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturers, reported record-breaking quarterly numbers on Thursday.

The company's revenue from operations crossed the ₹10,000-crore milestone for the first time, rising 20% year-on-year to ₹10,081 crore in Q1FY26. It was driven by their highest-ever sales volumes in both domestic and export markets. Standalone net profit surged 35% to ₹778.59 crore.

TVS Motors shares were up for a second straight session, climbing 1.7% higher to ₹2,856.10. The stock has seen some selling pressure lately, losing over 2% over the past month.

Q1 Sales Highlights

The company sold a record 12.77 lakh units during the quarter, representing a 17% increase from the same period a year earlier. June alone witnessed a 20% rise in volumes. TVS continued to strengthen its position in the electric vehicle (EV) space, selling 68,682 electric bikes and capturing a 24% market share among legacy players, according to SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande.

Financial Independence believes that the improved margins and operational efficiency highlight the strength in both core and EV segments. The outlook for H2 FY26 remains positive, supported by strong demand and new product traction.

Technical Outlook

On the daily chart, TVS Motor is currently trading sideways after taking support around ₹2,750, Pande noted.

The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 46, signaling a consolidation phase with bullish undertones. Key support zones lie between ₹2,650 and ₹2,600.

While the stock is trading in a sideways pattern on the monthly chart, a breakout above ₹2,930 could lead to a fresh rally, the analyst said.

Retail chatter for TVS on Stocktwits was 'high' after the results, even as sentiment remained 'neutral'.

TVS Motor's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 11:47 a.m. IST on August 1 | Source: Stocktwits

Year-to-date, the stock has gained nearly 20%.

