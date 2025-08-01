Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amritsar Police Bust Interstate Pharma Cartel, Seize Huge Tramadol Haul


2025-08-01 03:11:33
Amritsar Police busted an interstate pharmaceutical drug cartel. They have arrested six accused and seized over 74,000 tramadol tablets. Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed the recovery of 325 kg of raw material and ₹7.7 lakh in drug money.

