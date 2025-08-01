403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amritsar Police Bust Interstate Pharma Cartel, Seize Huge Tramadol Haul
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Amritsar Police busted an interstate pharmaceutical drug cartel. They have arrested six accused and seized over 74,000 tramadol tablets. Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed the recovery of 325 kg of raw material and ₹7.7 lakh in drug money.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment