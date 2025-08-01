Caught On Camera: Andhra Pradesh Minister's Brother Arrested For Slapping Constable At Temple Inauguration (Watch)

Tirupati: A disturbing incident unfolded at a temple inauguration in Nandyal district, where the brother of Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy physically assaulted a police constable in full public view. The incident, caught on camera, has sparked widespread outrage and led to the immediate arrest of the accused.

Scuffle Breaks Out During Temple Inauguration

The altercation occurred during the inauguration of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple near Kolimigundla on Wednesday. Several high-ranking state officials, including Minister Janardhan Reddy and Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, were attending the ceremony, which drew a large public crowd.

To manage the gathering, local police had restricted public entry into the temple while the ministers were inside. Among the crowd was Madana Bhoopal Reddy, brother of Minister Janardhan Reddy, who attempted to force his way past security barriers.

Police Constable Slapped in Public

When Constable Jaswanth Kumar, part of the Armed Reserve police unit, tried to stop Bhoopal Reddy from advancing, an argument erupted. In a fit of rage, Reddy slapped the constable in front of other officers, ministers, and onlookers. The moment was captured on mobile cameras by several people and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

🚨 #TDPGoons@APPOLICE100 కానిస్టేబుల్ ను కొట్టిన మంత్రి బీసీ జనార్దన్ రెడ్డి సోదరుడు కొలిమిగుండ్ల లక్ష్మీనరసింహ స్వామి వారి ఆలయం ప్రారంభోత్సవంలో మంత్రి అనుచరులతో కలిసి మదన్ భూపాల్ అతివారించిన కానిస్టేబుల్ ను అందరి ముందు చెంప దెబ్బ కొట్టిన మదన్ భూపాల్రాష్ట్రంలో పోలీసులకే... twitter/SXEhzxzTqS

Viral Video Prompts Arrest and Condemnation

Following the viral spread of the video, public anger surged, with citizens and political commentators demanding strict action. On Thursday night, a case was filed at Kolimigundla police station, and Madana Bhoopal Reddy was arrested early Friday morning.

Minister Distances Himself, Calls for Legal Action

Reacting swiftly to the controversy, Minister BC Janardhan Reddy issued a public statement condemning the assault. He described the incident as“unfortunate” and confirmed that he had instructed police to take legal action, regardless of the accused's identity.

"This government will not tolerate such indiscipline or high-handed behaviour. Whoever is responsible must face the consequences for assaulting an on-duty police officer," the minister stated.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Police have confirmed that charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assaulting a public servant have been registered. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities have assured that due process will be followed.

The incident has fuelled a larger debate around political privilege and the treatment of law enforcement officers. Opposition parties have seized the opportunity to question the ruling party's stance on accountability and the rule of law. Civil society activists have also condemned the assault, calling it a blatant misuse of influence.