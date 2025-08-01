CM Revanth Reddy To Launch Telangana's Sports Policy 2025 On Saturday

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 1 (IANS) Telangana is set to take a giant leap in Indian sport with the launch of its Sports Policy 2025 at the state's first‐ever Sports Conclave, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister for Sports Vakiti Srihari, and Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana Shivasena Reddy, here on Saturday.

The state will also be hosting its first‐ever Sports Conclave, headlined by icons such as Pullela Gopichand, Abhinav Bindra, Gagan Narang and Anju Bobby George. The gathering will also bring together top sports administrators and CSR leaders from leading organisations, creating a powerful platform to shape the future of sport in Telangana.

The landmark event will unite top policymakers, celebrated athletes, coaches and industry leaders to chart the next era of sporting excellence in the state. With a sharp focus on grassroots expansion, athlete welfare, inclusivity and world‐class infrastructure, the policy is designed to place Telangana firmly among India's sporting powerhouses - while laying a clear roadmap to Olympic glory.

As part of the event, a series of strategic MoUs will be signed with leading corporates invested in sports, global bodies such as FIFA and renowned sports personalities. Their collaboration with the Telangana government marks a powerful endorsement of this groundbreaking policy, bringing together expertise, investment and influence to elevate sports in the state to the next level.

Telangana is further raising the bar with record‐breaking rewards, long‐term institutional support and a deep commitment to inclusivity. Strategically designed to nurture champions, the Sports Policy 2025 goes beyond celebrating podium finishes - driving a state‐wide transformation to develop cutting‐edge infrastructure and extend world‐class training facilities to every district, bridging the urban‐rural divide.

Speaking ahead of the policy launch, state's sports minister Srihari said, "This is Telangana's declaration to stand at the forefront of India's sporting journey. Our vision is to build an ecosystem where every child - from the smallest village to the largest city - can dream of becoming a champion.

"By investing in grassroots infrastructure, empowering para‐athletes and women athletes, and rewarding excellence at the highest levels, we aim to create not just medal‐winners but role models who inspire generations. For us, sport is more than podium finishes - it is about health, inclusion, opportunity, and a shared sense of pride for every citizen of Telangana."

Adding academic and professional heft, the state will also establish a major sports university. The proposed sports university in Hyderabad will be a central hub for elite athlete training, sports science and research - including dedicated programs for para-sports.

Complementing the sports university will be a sports academy, with a national or international sports integrator at the helm. Tasked with talent scouting across 14 priority sports, the dedicated academy will host high-performance training camps and global tournaments while a new sports development fund will ensure transparent and sustainable financing.