Total Voting Rights
PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:
As of 31 July 2025, the Company's share capital consisted of 69,852,648 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
The above figure of 69,852,648 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7701 061 533
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066
LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment