President Trump Inks Order Slapping Tariffs On Imports From Kazakhstan

2025-08-01 02:08:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 1. U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing a 25 percent import duty on goods from Kazakhstan, a report from the White House on new reciprocal tariff rates says, Trend reports.

The new measure is part of a broader tariff policy affecting several countries. The decision places Kazakhstan on par with India, which is also subject to a 25 percent tariff. Other countries facing higher rates include Canada (35 percent) and South Africa (30 percent), while Taiwan will face a 20 percent duty.

The White House has not yet provided a detailed justification for the new tariffs. The decision is expected to affect trade flows between Kazakhstan and the U.S., pending any further exemptions or revisions.

The US and Kazakhstan have maintained diplomatic and trade relations since Kazakhstan's independence in 1991. The U.S. is among Kazakhstan's top foreign investors, particularly in the energy sector, with companies like Chevron, ExxonMobil, and others active in oil and gas development.

