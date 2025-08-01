Lithuania's High-Tech Export Future On Display At Minister's Visit To Nanoavionics
In the course of the visit, Minister Budrys met with CEO Atle Wollo, who presented the company's latest projects and successful missions. These include Lithuanian-made satellites contributing to Earth observation, climate change mitigation, and enhanced security efforts.
“The Lithuanian space sector is becoming a major driver of high-tech exports. Companies like Kongsberg NanoAvionics prove that we have the capabilities not only to develop cutting-edge engineering technologies but also to integrate into global supply chains and deliver on projects of international significance. Space is no longer the future - it's already a part of Lithuania's economy today,” the Minister emphasized.
Founded in 2014 as a Vilnius University scientific initiative, Kongsberg NanoAvionics has grown into one of Europe's leading small satellite developers. In recent years, Lithuania has actively invested in the space sector and is currently participating in more than 30 projects under the European Space Agency (ESA).
