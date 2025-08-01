SSC Aspirants Protest At Jantar Mantar Over Paper Leak, Demand CBI Probe

SSC aspirants gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protesting paper leaks, exam cancellations, and technical glitches during the SSC Phase 13 exams. The protest turned tense after a reported lathi-charge on students. They demand a CBI probe, vendor accountability, and reforms in government recruitment exams.

