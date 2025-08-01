Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SSC Aspirants Protest At Jantar Mantar Over Paper Leak, Demand CBI Probe


2025-08-01 02:01:18
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

SSC aspirants gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protesting paper leaks, exam cancellations, and technical glitches during the SSC Phase 13 exams. The protest turned tense after a reported lathi-charge on students. They demand a CBI probe, vendor accountability, and reforms in government recruitment exams.

MENAFN01082025007385015968ID1109871587

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search