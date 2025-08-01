Eritrea: Contribution Towards Augmenting Martyrs Trust Fund

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare reported that nationals inside the country and abroad have extended financial support to augment the National Martyrs Trust Fund.

Accordingly, nationals in south-west Stockholm contributed 33,000 Kroner; the Eritrean community in Sundsvall and its environs contributed 25,000 Kroner; nationals in Norrköping contributed 13,000 Kroner; the Eritrean community in Älmhult contributed 5,000 Kroner; and members of the 'Nakfa Hidri Martyrs' contributed 5,000 Kroner.

Similarly, nationals in Los Angeles, including Priest Teklehaimanot Kiflezgi and his spouse Ms. Abrehatsion Asgedom, contributed 1,000 Dollars, while Mr. Haile Mihreteab, Mr. Ambasager Berhane, and Mr. Yohannes Abraham collectively contributed 700 Dollars towards enhancing the National Martyrs Trust Fund.

Likewise, the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers contributed 96,000 Nakfa; the Eritrean community in Sundsvall and its environs contributed another 25,000 Kroner; the Eritrean cooperative association in Linköping contributed 15,000 Kroner; and nationals in Norway, Ms. Semhar Habtemicael and Mr. Daniel Gebremeskel, contributed 10,188 Nakfa. Nationals in Sweden, Ms. Tsigehana Keleta and Ms. Beilul Tsegai, contributed 5,760 Kroner; Mr. Siem Yemane contributed 1,900 Kroner; and Ms. Freweini Teklu contributed 1,400 Kroner. Youth members of the Kidane Mihret Association in Edmonton, Canada, contributed 1,000 Dollars; Mr. Temesgen Kifletsion, a resident of Angola, contributed 720 Dollars; and nationals in Leiden and its environs in the Netherlands contributed 5,040 Euros in support of families of martyrs.

