Eritrea: Training For Heads Of Ministry Of Education Branch In Anseba Region

The Ministry of Education branch in the Anseba Region, in collaboration with partners, has provided training to heads of education regional office and supervisors, school directors, heads of sub-zonal education offices, and other officials.

The training, conducted from 22 to 28 July in Keren, covered administration and leadership, student-centered teaching methodology, conflict resolution, reporting and statistics, as well as other topics related to the teaching-learning process.

Mr. Kiflai Andemicael, head of the education office in the region, stated that the objective of the training was to identify strengths and challenges, and to enhance the capacity and competitiveness of students.

Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the region, emphasized the significance of the training in ensuring quality education and called for its sustainability.

In the same vein, Brig. Gen. Eyob Fesehaye (Halibai), Commander of the Western Command of the Eritrean Defense Forces, conducted a seminar for the training participants under the theme“The Compensation of a Committed Teacher is the Satisfaction of Conscience.”

Noting that teachers and teaching are key pillars of resilience, Brig. Gen. Eyob underscored that education is the only path to development and called on teachers to properly discharge the heavy responsibility bestowed upon them.

