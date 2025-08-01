Schools Closed In Kishtwar Due To Heavy Rains
Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kishtwar said,“As directed by worthy Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, All government and private schools in District Kishtwar will remain closed on August 1, due to heavy rainfall and bad weather conditions.
Schools located in the Malipeth to Cherhar area, will remain open, it stated.
The decision, as per the order, has been taken in view of the safety of students and staff amid the prevailing inclement weatherRead Also India To Receive Above-normal Rain In Aug, Sept Rain Havoc in J&K: 2 Dead, Schools Shut, Amarnath Yatra Halted
