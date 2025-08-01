Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schools Closed In Kishtwar Due To Heavy Rains

2025-08-01 01:09:47
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Authorities in Kishtwar district have ordered the closure of all government and private schools on August 1 due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kishtwar said,“As directed by worthy Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, All government and private schools in District Kishtwar will remain closed on August 1, due to heavy rainfall and bad weather conditions.

Schools located in the Malipeth to Cherhar area, will remain open, it stated.

The decision, as per the order, has been taken in view of the safety of students and staff amid the prevailing inclement weather

