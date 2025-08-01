'It Doesn't Look Great': Atkinson Hints On Woakes Unavailability For Remainder Of Fifth Test
Woakes walked off the field after he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder and stayed down clutching it while saving a ball hit to the boundary by Karun Nair at long-off. He received medical attention from England physio, before using his sweater as a makeshift sling on his way to the dressing room.
Teammate Gus Atkinson provided an update on the fitness of Woakes at the end of the day's play, saying, "I don't know too much about it, but it doesn't look great. It's a big shame, last game of the series, and when anyone gets injured, it's a shame. I'm hoping it's not too bad, and whatever it is, he'll get full support from everyone."
Woakes had bowled 14 overs, claiming the crucial wicket of KL Rahul, while conceding 46 runs. His injury added to England's growing list of concerns, with the team already missing several key players for the all-important final Test, including captain Ben Stokes.
Atkinson, who is playing his first senior professional cricket in more than two months following a hamstring injury, collected two wickets from 19 overs on the opening day and indicated he was ready to step up with the ball over the remainder of the match should the team be without the services of Woakes.
"Definitely, I feel fresh, I feel good. I know I've only got this one game to play so I can push the limits a bit,' Atkinson said.
On a rain-affected Day 1 of the final Test at The Oval, Karun Nair's fighting half-century kept India in the hunt after England's pacers snuffed out regular wickets, with the visitors ending the day at 204/6.
