Bihar CM Announces Doubling Of Honorariums For Cooks, Physical Education Instructors In Schools

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced a substantial increase in the honorariums of key support staff working in the state's education sector, including cooks, night watchmen, and physical education and health instructors.

The decision, he said, is part of a broader effort to improve the state's education infrastructure and motivate those who contribute to it.

In a detailed post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the state's progress in education since his government took office in 2005.

"Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have been continuously working to improve the education system. In the year 2005, the total education budget was 4,366 crore rupees, which has now increased to 77,690 crore rupees," Nitish Kumar wrote.

He cited several improvements, including the recruitment of a large number of teachers, the construction of new school buildings, and the development of essential infrastructure. The Chief Minister also acknowledged the critical role of non-teaching staff in enhancing the quality of education in Bihar.

"Significant improvements have been made in the education system through the appointment of a large number of teachers, the construction of new school buildings, and the development of basic infrastructure. Cooks, night watchmen, and physical education and health instructors have played an important role in strengthening the education system," said Nitish Kumar.

Recognising their contributions, Kumar announced a major revision in their compensation: "Keeping this in mind, we have decided to double their honorarium, making a respectable increase in their remuneration. It has been decided to double the honorarium of cooks working under the mid-day meal program in the Education Department, increasing it from 1,650 rupees to 3,300 rupees. Similarly, the honorarium of night watchmen working in secondary/higher education schools has been doubled from 5,000 rupees to 10,000 rupees. Additionally, the honorarium of physical education and health instructors has been doubled from 8,000 rupees to 16,000 rupees."

He also announced an increase in their annual salary increment from Rs 200 to Rs 400, stating that the move will boost morale.

"This will boost the morale of the working staff, and they will perform their duties with greater enthusiasm and dedication," Kumar added.

The announcement represents long-overdue recognition for educators and support staff in Bihar for their contributions to the state's education system.