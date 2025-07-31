Platinum Wave Analysis 31 July 2025

Platinum: ⬇️ Sell

– Platinum broke support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 1200.00

Platinum recently broke the support zone located between the key support level 1340.00 (low of the previous minor correction iv) and the support trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the c-wave of the active ABC correction 4.

Given the bearish sentiment across the precious metals markets, Platinum can be expected to fall to the next support level 1200.00 (target for the completion of the active wave c).