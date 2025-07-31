Hemophilia Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 80+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's, “Hemophilia Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Hemophilia pipeline landscape. It covers the Hemophilia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Hemophilia pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Hemophilia Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Novo Nordisk A/S announced a study is looking at how safe it is to switch from emicizumab to Mim8, in people with haemophilia A. Mim8 is a new medicine that is used to prevent bleeding episodes in people with haemophilia A. Mim8 works by replacing the function of the missing clotting factor VIII (FVIII). Mim8 will be injected under the skin using a pen-injector either once every week, once every two weeks or once every month. The participants will be trained in using the pen injector.

In July 2025, Pfizer announced a study to establish baseline prospective efficacy data of current FIX prophylaxis replacement therapy in the usual care setting of hemophilia B subjects, who are negative for nAb to AAV-Spark100, prior to the Phase 3 gene therapy study.

In July 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced a study have a genetic mutation, specifically in the coagulation (blood clotting) Factor 9 gene that causes severe or moderately severe hemophilia B. This study is researching an experimental gene insertion therapy (the adding of a gene into your DNA) called REGV131-LNP1265, also called the "study drug". Gene insertion therapy aims to teach the body how to produce clotting factor long-term, without the need for factor replacement therapy.

DelveInsight's Hemophilia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Hemophilia treatment.

The leading Hemophilia Companies such as Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, ASC Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Freeline Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Staidson Beijing BioPharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Amunix, Bioverativ, Novo Nordisk and others. Promising Hemophilia Pipeline Therapies such as NNC0365-3769 (Mim8) PPX, Mim8, STSP-0601 for Injection, Fitusiran, Marstacimab, Fitusiran, BPA prophylaxis, Concizumab, PF-06741086 and others.

Hemophilia Emerging Drugs Profile

SerpinPC: Centessa Pharmaceuticals

SerpinPC, a specific inhibitor of activated protein C (APC), for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B. SerpinPC has been observed to be well-tolerated in the clinical setting, associated with promising reductions in bleeding rates, and has PK suitable for infrequent subcutaneous dosing without the need for factor replacement. SerpinPC has human genetic target validation and established proof of concept Phase 2a clinical data.

Fitusiran: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Fitusiran (ALN-AT3) is a subcutaneously administered, investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting antithrombin (AT) in development for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders (RBDs) by their collaborators at Sanofi Genzyme. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Hemophilia.

ASC 618: ASC Therapeutics

ASC618 is an AAV8-based gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia A, affecting approximately 1 of every 5000 live-born males. ASC618 incorporates a novel liver-specific promoter and a bioengineered, codon-optimized B domain-deleted FVIII variant; in preclinical studies, ASC618 exhibits at least a 10-fold increase in the biosynthesis and secretion of FVIII compared with native human FVIII bioengineered gene constructs. ASC618 has the potential to increase durability of clotting factor biosynthesis and secretion by minimizing cellular stress and induction of the unfolded protein response, which may lead to diminished FVIII production from liver cells. ASC Therapeutics will conduct a phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of ASC618. The program received IND clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Hemophilia Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hemophilia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hemophilia Treatment.

Hemophilia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hemophilia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hemophilia market .

Hemophilia Companies

Hemophilia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Scope of the Hemophilia Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Hemophilia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Hemophilia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryHemophilia: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentHemophilia– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Fitusiran: Alnylam PharmaceuticalsMid Stage Products (Phase II)SerpinPC: Centessa PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name: Company NamePreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company NameInactive ProductsHemophilia Key CompaniesHemophilia Key ProductsHemophilia- Unmet NeedsHemophilia- Market Drivers and BarriersHemophilia- Future Perspectives and ConclusionHemophilia Analyst ViewsHemophilia Key CompaniesAppendix

