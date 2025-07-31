Austin Electrician: Shipley Electric Sets The Standard For EV Charger Installation And Smart Energy Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)



Shipley Electric, Austin's trusted electrician for over two decades, leads in EV charger and smart-home installations with Tesla-certified expertise, emergency service, and transparent pricing.

Standing out among local Austin electrician providers, Shipley Electric has powered Austin homes and businesses for 26 years, providing reliable, cutting-edge electrical services. The company combines decades of hands-on experience with advanced certifications in emerging technologies, including EV charger installation Austin , making it a preferred choice for tech-savvy and eco-conscious residents.

As power outages and energy resilience become greater concerns, Shipley Electric has emerged as a leader in battery backup system expertise, helping homeowners reduce grid dependence while lowering energy costs. The company specializes in installing Tesla Powerwalls, Enphase, and LG Chem systems. With deep knowledge of smart energy storage solutions, it caters to Austin's sustainability-focused community, offering environmental and financial benefits.

What distinguishes Shipley Electric from competitors is its rare dual certification as a Tesla and SPAN Certified Installer, a credential held by few electrical companies in Austin. Whether installing high-speed EV charging stations or integrating whole-home energy management systems, this expertise positions the company at the forefront of the city's rapidly growing smart-home and electric vehicle infrastructure market.

Known for their professionalism and expertise, Shipley Electric's technicians carry out reliable, code-compliant work. Highly skilled with advanced certifications in EV charger installations, Tesla Powerwall integrations, and smart-home energy systems, each electrician undergoes rigorous training to stay ahead of emerging technologies, ensuring precision and safety in every project.

When emergencies strike, Shipley Electric is known for its rapid response. As emergency service specialists, the team provides same-day solutions for power outages, electrical failures, and urgent repairs, a critical advantage during Central Texas's extreme weather events.

“We are fully licensed, bonded, and insured, and we serve homeowners and businesses across Austin, Bee Cave, Lakeway, Rollingwood, West Lake Hills, Steiner Ranch, and beyond. Whether you need routine upgrades, emergency repairs, or cutting-edge energy solutions, our commitment is to treat every customer with respect, do the job right the first time, and never cut corners,” said company owner Bert Shipley.

A family-owned business, Shipley Electric was built to offer excellent service with communication, punctuality, and transparency at its core. Today, this tradition continues, combining deep local roots with top-tier workmanship to ensure every customer is satisfied with the outcome. For Austin residents seeking reliable and highly skilled technicians, the electrical experts at Shipley Electric deliver consistently with their deep technical knowledge and commitment to excellence.

Beyond technical skill, Shipley Electric has built lasting trust through community engagement. The company offers veteran and community discounts, extending pricing relief to military veterans, teachers, and first responders. This commitment to service, paired with consistently high ratings for communication and professionalism, reinforces its reputation as a dependable local business.

Unlike many contractors, Shipley Electric operates on transparent flat-rate pricing, eliminating surprise fees. Free estimates and flexible financing options further enhance accessibility, ensuring customers receive fair, upfront quotes.

Blending old-school reliability with next-generation solutions, Shipley Electric delivers top-quality installation and repairs backed by transparent pricing and exceptional service. Whether upgrading homes with cutting-edge technology or ensuring safety during outages, Shipley Electric remains the trusted choice for residential and commercial clients.

From EV charger installation to emergency repairs in Austin, Shipley Electric powers Austin's shift toward sustainable, resilient energy. As a Tesla and SPAN Certified Installer, the company leads Austin's smart energy revolution while maintaining its reputation for emergency responsiveness and community commitment.

