Jordan, UAE Armed Forces Continue Airdrops On Gaza Strip
Amman, July 31 (Petra)-- In order to boost the resilience of our Palestinian brothers and to lessen their suffering in the face of challenging humanitarian situations, the Jordan Armed Forces, in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates, continued airdropping humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip, on Thursday.
According to a mechanism that ensures the efficient delivery of aid and within the standards of precise air operations, two C-130 aircraft belonging to the air forces of the two brotherly countries carried out the landing operations, in which the Canadian government contributed by sending a number of materials. The operations were coordinated with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, and the total load dropped over the past few days was approximately 91 tons of basic materials, including 18 tons of food and relief supplies.
Thus, in the context of ongoing cooperative efforts to support the Gaza Strip through the air bridge, the Jordan Armed Forces conducted 131 landing operations in total, in addition to 271 landing operations with the participation of several fraternal and friendly nations.
