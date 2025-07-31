Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Expanded Latamjapan Airlines Deal Connects Brazil's Heart With Asian Markets


2025-07-31 07:01:35
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Two of the strongest airlines in their regions, LATAM Airlines from Brazil and Japan Airlines, have taken a significant step by deepening their codeshare partnership.

From July 2024, passengers can book a single ticket through either airline for a journey that connects six more cities in Brazil, bringing their total shared routes in the country to 33.

This expansion centers on São Paulo's Guarulhos airport, now connected directly to Florianópolis, Maringá, Belém, Cuiabá, Goiânia, and Santos Dumont in Rio de Janeiro.

The real story is not simply about adding more flights. It is about connecting distant markets-Latin America and Asia-more efficiently than ever.

Under the codeshare, a traveler from Japan or Asia can buy one ticket and fly through São Paulo onto many important Brazilian cities, with one check-in and baggage transfer. This makes the long journey easier and less stressful, especially for business and tourism.



Official data underscores why this deal matters. LATAM controls about 38% of Brazil's domestic flights and carried 82 million passengers in 2024, according to ANAC , Brazil's aviation regulator.

It also leads in international travel from Brazil, even as global air travel slowly rebounds. As a result of such airline partnerships, Brazil welcomed 4 million international visitors by mid-2024.

Embratur reported a 10% increase and forecasted further growth due to more direct flights. Japan Airlines' vast network-over 130 domestic and 66 international destinations-adds to this reach.

Together, the two airlines give travelers and businesses in Asia and Latin America new, simpler routes for face-to-face meetings, trade, and tourism without added complications.

Behind these moves lies a clear commercial logic. More routes mean more passengers, fuller hotels, more conferences, and growing links between Brazil's economic hubs and global markets.

Local economies benefit when new air links make it easier for companies, tourists, and investors to visit, spend, and do business.

