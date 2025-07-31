Diamond Certified Preferred Membership Surpasses 175,000 Local Members

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Whether to ask a question, resolve a problem or compliment a company on its work, Diamond Certified Preferred Members can get help during business hours via an exclusive phone number that's answered by a real, local person.

Double Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee

Every Diamond Certified Preferred Member transaction is backed by a $2,000 guarantee, which is twice the standard Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee maximum of $1,000.

E-Newsletter Subscription

Diamond Certified Preferred Members get a free subscription to Diamond Certified Resource's monthly e-newsletter, which features articles written by Consumer Advocate Chris Bjorklund , Helpful Expert tips, new research on Diamond Certified companies and more.

Diamond Certified Directory Subscription

Diamond Certified Preferred Members in the San Francisco Bay Area automatically receive a free print copy of the annual Diamond Certified Directory for their county or counties of choice.

"We're excited to reach 175,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members," says CEO Greg Louie . "Our members are those who love quality local companies. It's always free and it sets them apart as they contact top rated Diamond Certified companies. Plus, they get special benefits like access to a hotline that's answered by a real person, a double Performance Guarantee, our popular annual directory (in print in the San Francisco Bay Area), and other special reports and digital tools."

Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from all others is that a large, random sample of each company's customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company's entire customer base, ARC ensures that each company's research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. And each Diamond Certified company is backed by mediation and the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee.

