Diamond Certified Preferred Membership Surpasses 175,000 Local Members
Whether to ask a question, resolve a problem or compliment a company on its work, Diamond Certified Preferred Members can get help during business hours via an exclusive phone number that's answered by a real, local person.
Double Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee
Every Diamond Certified Preferred Member transaction is backed by a $2,000 guarantee, which is twice the standard Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee maximum of $1,000.
E-Newsletter Subscription
Diamond Certified Preferred Members get a free subscription to Diamond Certified Resource's monthly e-newsletter, which features articles written by Consumer Advocate Chris Bjorklund , Helpful Expert tips, new research on Diamond Certified companies and more.
Diamond Certified Directory Subscription
Diamond Certified Preferred Members in the San Francisco Bay Area automatically receive a free print copy of the annual Diamond Certified Directory for their county or counties of choice.
"We're excited to reach 175,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members," says CEO Greg Louie . "Our members are those who love quality local companies. It's always free and it sets them apart as they contact top rated Diamond Certified companies. Plus, they get special benefits like access to a hotline that's answered by a real person, a double Performance Guarantee, our popular annual directory (in print in the San Francisco Bay Area), and other special reports and digital tools."
Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from all others is that a large, random sample of each company's customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company's entire customer base, ARC ensures that each company's research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. And each Diamond Certified company is backed by mediation and the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee.
It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.
About American Ratings Corporation
American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.
Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 175,000+ Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.
