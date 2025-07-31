SNDL Announces 2025 Annual And Special Meeting Results
|
# of Votes For
|
% of Votes For
|
# of Votes Against
|
% of Votes Against
|
81,437,840
|
90.08
|
8,966,964
|
9.92
The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:
|
Nominee
|
# of Votes
|
% of Votes
|
# of Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Gregory Mills
|
37,627,605
|
90.43
|
3,979,839
|
9.57
|
J. Carlo Cannell
|
37,674,260
|
90.55
|
3,933,185
|
9.45
|
Lori Ell
|
37,669,902
|
90.54
|
3,937,542
|
9.46
|
Zachary George
|
37,596,461
|
90.36
|
4,010,982
|
9.64
|
Frank Krasovec
|
37,291,964
|
89.63
|
4,315,481
|
10.37
|
Bryan Pinney
|
37,589,021
|
90.34
|
4,018,423
|
9.66
|
Gregory Turnbull
|
37,132,554
|
89.24
|
4,474,890
|
10.76
The following votes were received with respect to the re-appointment of CBIZ Inc. (formerly Marcum LLP) as the auditors of the Company:
|
# of Votes For
|
% of Votes For
|
# of Votes Withheld
|
% of Votes Withheld
|
81,759,588
|
90.44
|
8,645,217
|
9.56
The following votes were received with respect to the approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan and Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan and the unallocated awards issuable thereunder:
|
# of Votes For
|
% of Votes For
|
# of Votes Against
|
% of Votes Withheld
|
34,749,681
|
83.52
|
6,857,761
|
16.48
ABOUT SNDL INC.
SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL ) (CSE: SNDL), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada, with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf and Superette. With products available in licensed cannabis retail locations nationally, SNDL's consumer-facing cannabis brands include Top Leaf, Contraband, Palmetto, Bon Jak, La Plogue, Versus, Value Buds, Grasslands, Vacay, Pearls by Grön, No Future and Bhang Chocolate. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry. For more information, please visit
