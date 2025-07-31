Woodforest National Bank Supports Flood Relief For Texas Hill Country

Woodforest among three presenting sponsors of the "Band Together Texas" benefit concert

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank is honored to serve as one of just three presenting sponsors of the Band Together Texas benefit concert, raising critical support for communities devastated by the July 4th floods. The star‐studded concert will be held on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the Moody Center in Austin, with all proceeds benefiting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation.

The celebrity lineup and special presenters include:



Performing artists:

Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson, Cody Johnson, Ronnie Dunn, Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall, and the Randy Rogers Band. Special appearances:

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid, sports legends Roger Clemens and Vince Young, along with other University of Texas alums such as Colt McCoy, Mack Brown, Emmanuel Acho, and host/presenter Chris Harrison.

The devastating floods that began on July 4, 2025, claimed more than 130 lives and left many missing across the Hill Country. Homes, livelihoods, and communities were profoundly damaged. Band Together Texas unites musicians, celebrities, and civic leaders to drive relief and long‐term recovery through solidarity, storytelling, and song.

"Community is at the heart of everything we do. Woodforest National Bank is honored to be among the presenting sponsors that will help turn the stage into a beacon of healing, hope, and community," said Robert E. Marling Jr., Chairman and CEO of Woodforest National Bank and President of the Woodforest Charitable Foundation. "As a bank headquartered in Texas, we are deeply rooted in the communities we serve. Supporting Band Together Texas is one of the many ways we live out our conviction that in times of crisis, Texans take care of Texans."

Woodforest National Bank joins two other presenting sponsors: the Dell Foundation and the Peace, Love, & Happiness Foundation.

About Woodforest National Bank

Founded in 1980 and based in The Woodlands, Texas, Woodforest National Bank operates more than 214 branches in Texas and nearly 770 branches across 17 states, making it one of the largest community banks in its footprint. As the founder of the Woodforest Charitable Foundation, Woodforest National Bank is committed to supporting economic empowerment, crisis relief, and long‐term resilience across its markets by investing contributions to benefit health, housing, hunger relief, youth development, and disaster recovery - with over $41 million granted to nonprofit partners to date. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit .

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank

