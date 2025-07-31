Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Smithfield Foods Declares Quarterly Dividend


2025-07-31 04:31:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SMITHFIELD, Va., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, today announced its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.25 per share of common stock to be paid on August 28, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

Investor Contact:
Julie MacMedan
Email: ...

Media Contact:
Ray Atkinson
Email: ...
Cell: 757.576.1383


