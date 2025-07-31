Zenatech's Zenadrone Initiates AUVSI Membership Upgrade, Enabling Leadership On Drone Policy And Strengthening US Defense And Government Engagement

Vancouver, British Columbia, (July 31, 2025) - ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces its drone subsidiary ZenaDrone has initiated upgrading its membership to the Advocacy level with the influential Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), enabling it to join both the Defense Advocacy Committee and Air Advocacy Committee. This upgrade enables the company to engage alongside top US drone and defense innovators, such as Skydio, Anduril, Leidos and Shield AI, to elevate its leadership role in shaping critical drone policy and procurement as well as deepening relationships with important stakeholders and decisionmakers.

“This is a clear investment in speed to market and long-term procurement success,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“By joining AUVSI's Defense and Air Advocacy Committees, ZenaDrone gains direct access to the policy, compliance, and acquisition conversations that shape Department of Defense agency procurement. It positions us alongside trusted defense leaders and innovators, accelerating our path to Green and Blue UAS certification by strengthening our ability to meet the security, interoperability, and regulatory expectations of federal buyers and leverage growth opportunities.”

Through an upgraded Advocacy membership, ZenaDrone will be able to collaborate with AUVSI's network of industry leaders and regulators to influence federal drone policies and shape the future of the drone industry in the US. This participation provides direct access to federal decision-makers, enabling influence on key policy areas such as BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) regulation and streamlined procurement, while ensuring the company's drone platforms remain aligned with the evolving operational needs and priorities of US defense and government agencies.

This involvement comes at a pivotal time, as recent Executive Orders and policy directives from the White House and Department of Defense accelerate support for NDAA-compliant, secure, and domestically produced drone technologies. These directives now move toward implementation, requiring practical policy frameworks and procurement processes-an area where ZenaDrone aims to contribute meaningfully.

Founded in 1972, AUVSI is the largest nonprofit advancing uncrewed and autonomous systems through innovation, policy, and collaboration. It connects government, industry, and academia to drive safe, efficient integration of emerging technologies. The Air Advocacy Committee shapes policies to expand drone operations in national airspace, while the Defense Advocacy Committee influences defense acquisition policies and promotes NDAA-compliant drone technology.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a business technology solution provider specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in agriculture, defense, logistics and land survey sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, precision, and cost savings. The Company operates through offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and network in the US.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

