Trump Extends Mexico Tariff Reprieve For 90 Days


2025-07-31 03:17:46
President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the extension of tariff reprieve for Mexico by another 90 days.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said he spoke to Mexican President Claudia Sheibaum, saying that he had a“very successful” call with her.

