Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump's Brazil Tariff Proposal Reportedly Draws Fire From Senate Democrats

Trump's Brazil Tariff Proposal Reportedly Draws Fire From Senate Democrats


2025-07-31 03:17:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

President Donald Trump's plan to slap tariffs on Brazil is facing resistance from top Senate Democrats, who say the move is driven by politics, not policy.

“We're particularly concerned about these tariffs on Brazil - which are being put into place to get the Brazilian Supreme Court to stop its prosecution of Trump's longtime friend Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president who is facing criminal charges for inciting a violent coup,” Senators Tim Kaine, Chuck Schumer, Jeanne Shaheen and Ron Wyden said in a statement cited by Bloomberg.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: El-Erian Questions Whether The Fed Should Stick To Its 2% Inflation Target

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN31072025007385015968ID1109870198

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search