Trump's Brazil Tariff Proposal Reportedly Draws Fire From Senate Democrats
President Donald Trump's plan to slap tariffs on Brazil is facing resistance from top Senate Democrats, who say the move is driven by politics, not policy.
“We're particularly concerned about these tariffs on Brazil - which are being put into place to get the Brazilian Supreme Court to stop its prosecution of Trump's longtime friend Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president who is facing criminal charges for inciting a violent coup,” Senators Tim Kaine, Chuck Schumer, Jeanne Shaheen and Ron Wyden said in a statement cited by Bloomberg.
