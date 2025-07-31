'They Want To Connect Things, Justify...': Kash Patel's Girlfriend Confronted With MAGA Spy Accusations Amid Epstein Row

MENAFN - Live Mint) Alexis Wilkins , the 26-year-old country singer dating 45-year-old FBI Director Kash Patel, faced a storm of online conspiracy theories accusing her of being an Israeli“honeypot” spy .

The claims exploded after the Justice Department closed the Jeffrey Epstein case on July 10, announcing no“client list” existed and no evidence of foul play in Epstein's death . MAGA influencers, furious over the anticlimactic outcome, targeted Wilkins, a PragerU contributor, because the conservative group's CEO once served in Israeli military intelligence.

One viral post asked:“Why would an attractive young woman date a not so attractive Indian American?” calling their relationship a“classic honey pot”.

Nashville meet-cute, not spy mission

Wilkins fired back on Megyn Kelly's show, calling the theories“insanely ridiculous” and noting she met Patel naturally at a Nashville house party over 2.5 years ago, long before his FBI appointment.

“It would have been a really long-game play,” she joked about the spy allegations. The Arkansas native, who attended the same Swiss school as Tucker Carlson, clarified she's Christian, not Jewish as some conspiracies claimed, and called the attacks“disheartening”.

She understands fans' frustration over the Epstein case but insists critics“tie pieces together in all the wrong ways”.

The couple's 19-year age difference fueled conspiracy theories, but Wilkins called it irrelevant compared to Patel's“incredible character” and their shared patriotism.

“He's exactly who he is all the time... the most integrity I've experienced,” she told Kelly, describing their bond over American values. Wilkins noted her public conservative work, hosting a Rumble show, supporting veterans-should disprove spy claims.

Yet theories persisted, including false claims Patel“left his wife” for her, despite no evidence he was ever married.

Experts say the attacks reflect MAGA's shattered expectations. For years, Patel promised to expose Epstein's elite contacts, declaring in 2022:“Put on your big boy pants” to the FBI.

His shift to calling the case“closed” after becoming director angered supporters seeking accountability.

With no bombshells in the Epstein files, conspiracy theories filled the void-and Wilkins became a convenient target. As she stated:“These accusations come from accounts farming engagement after their relevance dried up post-Trump's win” .