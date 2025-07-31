Aplós Owner To Open Elevated Mexican Cuisine Concept 'La Presa' At Highland Village

New Restaurant Opening at Highland Village

- Alex Eaton, Owner

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Highland Village, Jackson's premiere destination for retail, dining, and community programming, will soon welcome a bold new dining experience from popular chef and restaurateur Alex Eaton, the owner of popular Jackson favorite Aplós Simple Mediterranean.

La Presa Taqueria, a fresh and elevated take on Mexican cuisine, will open its doors just across the courtyard from Aplós, bringing an energetic, approachable experience rooted in authenticity, culture and creativity. La Presa is a collaboration between Eaton and longtime operator Cristian Rodriguez, combining vibrant flavors with thoughtful execution and hospitality.

“We like to elevate concepts people already love,” said Eaton.“La Presa is our vision for what great Mexican food can be in Jackson - flavorful, accessible and delivered with structure and pride.”

The name La Presa - Spanish for“the prey” - was inspired by Eaton's time outdoors with his sons and reflects the playful, lively spirit of the brand. Guests can expect an atmosphere that is fun, a little mischievous and full of movement - brought to life through the lens of modern hospitality.

La Presa will feature a secluded patio designed for happy hour meetups and game-day hangouts as well as a second bar in the kitchen to reduce wait times on margaritas and other drinks without compromising quality. In keeping with its family-friendly approach, the children's menu was developed with input from owner Alex Eaton's own children.

The full La Presa menu will include exciting options such as:

Authentic tacos crafted with premium meats, bold salsas and layered toppings

Regional Tex-Mex entrées with a comfort food twist

Shareable Mexican appetizers

A robust drink menu featuring tequila-forward cocktails, a curated wine and beer list, and a signature frozen espresso martini - with additional To-Go options for margaritas

“We could not be more excited to welcome La Presa to Highland Village,” said Arielle Weston, WS Development Director of Asset Strategy and Experience.“Aplós has become a beloved community staple within our charming courtyard, and we are confident La Presa will elevate our robust roster of dining experiences even further.”

To develop La Presa's concept, Eaton and his wife, Jamie, traveled with their three sons to Mexico City and the Oaxaca region, blending a family surfing trip with culinary immersion. Eaton then worked together with Rodriguez to visit taquerias in Dallas and Nashville in order to refine their approach and menu offerings.

“Cristian has been beside me since day one, helping make my restaurants thrive,” said Eaton.“We've built something strong together, and now it's time to create a place that's truly his. La Presa is that place.”

Construction is currently underway on the new space in the Highland Village Courtyard. La Presa is slated to open in early Fall, and will join Highland Village's growing collection of locally inspired dining, retail and lifestyle offerings.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple that boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it's the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village. Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit , and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit , call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

