Record Pilgrim Arrivals Testament To India's Unity: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The number of pilgrims to have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir crossed the 4 lakh mark on Thursday.

“Baba Amarnath makes the impossible possible. With his blessings, the Holy Yatra today crossed the 4 Lakh figure. I bow to Lord Shiva for this miracle and express my gratitude to everyone involved in making the holy pilgrimage a divine experience for devotees,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a series of posts on X.

Sinha said the high number of pilgrims was testament to India's unity and its resolve to overcome all challenges.

“The record number of darshans and arrival of devotees from across the country and the globe is a testament to India's unity and its resolve to overcome the challenges. I am truly thankful to the devotees, who have shown immense faith and strengthened our priceless spiritual heritage,” he said.

“This godly expedition is incomparable not because it's arduous and challenging but because it's an inimitable journey into pure bliss. It's a spiritual experience and gives an opportunity to devotees to know themselves and offers deep trust and fills their hearts with infinite gratitude,” he added.

Officials said that a total of 8,276 pilgrims paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine on Thursday, including 6,296 males, 1,082 females, 58 children, 55 sadhus, 3 sadhvis, 2 transgender individuals, and 780 security personnel.

They said the cumulative number of pilgrims who have completed the Yatra since its commencement on July 3 has reached 401,677.

Despite witnessing several cancellations and withdrawals following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, the Yatra has continued. In June, authorities said that this year's pilgrimage numbers were“directly affected” by the attack.

Last year, more than 5.1 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine. With heightened security concerns this year, a multi-tier security arrangement was put in place, and the presence of security personnel was increased for the Yatra. Besides that, the government declared all routes to the Amarnath cave shrine a“no-flying zone,” banning all kinds of aviation platforms, including drones and balloons, for the duration of the Yatra.

The Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 3, will conclude on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.