Cells: Hemostemix ACP-01 Provides The Scientific Basis For Improving The Longevity And Signal Uptake Of Brain Computer Implants

Hemostemix (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("" or the "") is excited to highlight a groundbreaking research article published in Cells on June 29, 2025, by Fraser C. Henderson Sr. and Ms. Kelly Tuchman, exploring how a combination of the patient's own ACP-01 and NCP-01 (autologous blood-derived cell precursors) may support the long-term performance of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs).

Key Scientific Insights

The Challenge with BCIs: Inflammation, scarring, and programmed cell death undermine performance over time

Implantable electrodes within the brain have enabled remarkable achievements-e.g., paralyzed individuals playing chess and blind individuals recognizing letters. However, these devices often fail between six months and one year. The longest BCI in use lasted seven years. Even then, issues like inflammation, scarring, and programmed cell death (apoptosis) undermine performance over time.

Hemostemix's Innovative Cell-Based Solution

The article proposes using two types of autologous (patient-derived) progenitor cells: Angiogenic Cell Precursors (ACP-01, VesCellTM ) and Neural Cell Precursors (NCP-01) , delivered into the cerebrospinal fluid, to foster a healing cellular environment around the implant.



ACP-01 (VesCellTM) produces signals like IL-8, VEGF, and angiogenin. They attract natural killer (NK) cells that suppress inflammation, reduce tissue scarring, and support new blood vessel growth (angiogenesis).

ACP-01potentiate healing through the expression of tissue regeneration factors CXCL8, VEGF, and angiogenin. They include CD34+ (blood stem cell). CXCL8 recruit endogenous CD34+, that circulate peripherally, to the site of implant.

CXCL8 (interleukin-8) activate NF-κB, resulting in gene transcription and protein synthesis necessary for learning (memory formation and consolidation). NCP- 01express receptors like CXCR4, and migrate toward the BCI site. NCP help shift immune cells into a neuroprotective (M2) state. NCP differentiate into neurons and supporting glial cells that promote new synaptic connections and neural plasticity.







Figure 1. Natural Killer (NK) cells recruited by angiogenic cell precursors (ACPs) suppress inflammation through the release of anti-inflammatory cytokines, dendritic cell and monocyte maturation, and lysis of auto-aggressive T cells. Created in BioRender. Tuchman, K. (2025)

Figure 2. Angiogenic cell precursors (ACPs) potentiate healing through expression of tissue regeneration factors such as the chemokine interleukin-8 (CXCL8), vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and angiogenin. In addition to the robust presence of CD34+ in ACPs, the expressed CXCL8 recruits peripheral CD34+ precursor cells, further supporting angiogenesis. Created by BioRender. Tuchman, K. (2025)

Figure 3. Interleukin-8 (CXCL8) is expressed by angiogenic cell precursors (ACPs), and activates

the canonical NF-κB pathway, resulting in gene transcription and protein synthesis necessary for

memory formation and consolidation. Created in BioRender. Tuchman, K. (2025)



Mechanism of Action

Together, ACP and NCP support a cascade of beneficial molecular events:



Activation of neurotrophic factors and NF-κB pathways that protect cells (anti-apoptosis).

Promotion of synaptogenesis (formation of connections between neurons), neuritogenesis (growth of neural processes), to improve learning-related plasticity. As the patient's DNA-based engineered cellular environment, ACP and NCP home to the site of BCI, decrease inflammation, increase angiogenesis, increase neuro-protectiveness, promote new synaptic connections, and may dramatically extend both the lifespan of BCI, signal fidelity and learning.

Why This Matters to Hemostemix

Hemostemix's patented proprietary platform produces ACP-01 (angiogenic precursors) and NCP-01 (neural precursors) from a patient's own blood. This new research provides a scientific basis of how the combination of ACP-01+NCP-01 promises to overcome the major limitations in BCI implants.

The findings align with Hemostemix's vision of licensing ACP-01 and NCP-01 to enhance BCI longevity and functionalities.

Forward-Looking Perspective

This research paves the way for:



Licensing with BCI technology companies to combine autologous stem-cell support of BCI with cutting-edge patient-based angiogenic and neural interfaces. Rapid preclinical and clinical testing of ACP-01 + NCP-01 at BCI implant sites.

"We imagine a world where the environment for BCI, the patient's brain, augmented by the patients' own stem cells, improves the longevity of the implants from months to a lifetime, improves signal fidelity to increase functional movement, and increases learning and memory retention," stated Dr. Fraser Henderson, lead author.

"I want to thank Dr. Henderson and Ms. Tuchman for this very thorough exposition of the benefits of using one's own DNA structured as ACP & NCP to improve BCIs. Truly, this is incredible work. Coupled with our market analyses of the top three BCI companies, shareholders can expect more news to follow, as Mr. Lawrence, Chief Commercialization Officer and I meet with potential partners," stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO.

In Summary

Dr. Henderson has outlined a new cell-based approach that may allow brain implants to work reliably for years. By delivering two types of the patient's blood-derived stem cell precursors-one that fights inflammation and boosts blood flow, the other that helps build new neuronal cells-this method could protect and improve the brain at the site of BCI implant. Hemostemix's ready-to-use cell products (ACP-01 and NCP-01) are a direct fit for this approach and could potentially transform how long and well brain-computer interfaces function.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Founded in 2003, Hemostemix is a stem-cell therapeutics company with patented technology to generate autologous angiogenic and neural cell precursors from patient blood. Its ACP-01 and NCP-01 cell lines aim to treat cardiovascular, neurological, and implant-related conditions. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCellTM (ACP-01). Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in 11 peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease , chronic limb threatening ischemia , non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy , ischemic cardiomyopathy , congestive heart failure , and angina . Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science . As compared to a five year mortality rate of 60% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit .