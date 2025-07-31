Ukraine At UN Security Council: Russia's War Is Aimed At Preserving Kremlin's Authoritarian Regime

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform's correspondent in New York reported the news.

"At its core, this war is about the survival of the Kremlin's authoritarian regime... It is also about imperialistic ambitions of Russia, which tries to eliminate Ukraine as a state from the political map of the world and to destroy Ukrainians as a nation," Khrystyna Hayovyshyn explained.

She also noted that Moscow justifies its invasion by the need to“prevent NATO expansion,” but has achieved the opposite-it has gained hundreds of kilometers of new border with the Alliance.

“What security guarantees are needed for the largest nuclear-armed state in the world whose officials have repeatedly threatened to use these nuclear weapons against Ukraine and other states?” the diplomat asked rhetorically.

She emphasized that the war is based on the Kremlin's fear of its decline: economic, demographic, and political. According to her, the Kremlin has chosen war as a tool to divert attention and repression within the country.

Russian ruler Putin and his regime seek not peace, but violence, consolidation of power, and destruction of freedom-not only in Russia, but also in neighboring countries, Hayovyshyn said.

According to Hayovyshyn, "This war is not only about territory. It is about domination, repression, and fear. The Moscow regime's insatiable hunger for occupying foreign lands exposes its deep-rooted greed - despite Russia being the largest country in the world by landmass, it still fails to provide basic well-being and security for its own people and cannot manage its own territories, many of which are in a state of decline".

Ukrinform reported that Hayovyshyn called on all members of the UN Security Council to support the resolution initiated by France calling for a complete, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Russia convened a Security Council meeting to discuss“attempts to disrupt” direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

