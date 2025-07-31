403
Army Chief Meets Commander Of US Central Command
Amman, July 31 (Petra)-- Yesterday, Major General Yousef Ahmed Huneiti, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with General Michael Kurilla, the Commander of the U.S. Central Command.
The visitor and Major General Huneiti talked about the latest regional developments, measures to strengthen regional security, and features of the two friendly nations' collaboration and coordination in several military domains. They also talked about how to improve bilateral ties and how to grow them in a way that advances peace and security in the region.
Several senior officers from the U.S. Defense Attaché in Amman and the Jordan Armed Forces attended the discussion.
