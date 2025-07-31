Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani's Chemistry Win Hearts In War 2 Romantic Track 'Aavan Jaavan'

The makers of War 2 have released the first single from the movie, and it's a romantic song featuring chemistry between Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan. The song is titled Aavan Jaavan.

The romantic track is sung by Arjit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi while the music is composed by Pritam. The lyrics for the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Recommended For You

The groovy romantic track features superstars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in their coolest ever selves. The song is filled with romance between the actors as they travel to different locations.

Kiara stole the show with her stunning looks in the movie, while Hrithik, as usual, ruled the dance floor with his effortless hook step of the song 'Aavan Jaavan.'

The makers have released the song on Kiara Advani's birthday today. Taking to their Instagram handle, YRF shared the song on July 31.

War 2 has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars NT Rama Rao Junior and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. The makers recently released the trailer of the film.

The two-minute and thirty-five-second trailer begins with a heartfelt monologue from Hrithik Roshan, narrating his decision to live his life as a "nameless, faceless shadow" to protect the nation.

Apart from his impactful dialogue delivery, the actor also stunned his fans with a near-perfect physique in the trailer.

Ayan Mukerji seems to have left no stone unturned when it came to filming the action scenes. From shooting the action scenes on the roof of the moving train to the much-awaited clash between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in an ice cave, the War 2 trailer appears to tick the necessary check boxes of a blockbuster Bollywood action thriller.

War 2 is slated to release in theatres on August 14, 2025.