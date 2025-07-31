123Invent Inventor Develops Central Vacuum System For Vehicle Interiors (PBT-4199)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new vacuum system for vehicles to help keep the interior looking clean and neat," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the EASY VAC. My design allows you to easily vacuum crumbs, dirt, or debris from the seats, dashboard, floor, and other surfaces."

The invention provides an improved way to vacuum the interior of a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a portable vacuum cleaner or pay for vacuum use at a carwash facility. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it helps keep the vehicle interior clean. The invention features a high-powered and hassle-free design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers of new-production vehicles.

The EASY VAC is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Lucio Hernandez at 623-206-4289 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED