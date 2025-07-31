Deaf Model Antonella Set To Complete Fashion's Big Four After Walking New York, Milan And Paris Fashion Weeks
Antonella
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising fashion model Antonella, who made history as the first deaf model to break accessibility barriers at New York Fashion Week, will complete fashion's prestigious Big Four circuit with her upcoming appearance at London Fashion Week. The achievement marks a significant milestone in her rapid two-year ascent through the international fashion industry.
Antonella has established herself as a groundbreaking presence in global fashion , having walked runways in New York, Milan, Paris, Los Angeles, and Miami Swim Week within just 24 months. Her career trajectory includes the remarkable feat of appearing at both Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks just six days apart.
The model's barrier-breaking debut at New York Fashion Week opened new conversations about accessibility and representation in high fashion. Since then, she has secured runway appearances across major fashion capitals, establishing herself as an emerging force in the industry.
With her upcoming London Fashion Week appearance, Antonella will join an exclusive group of models who have walked in all four major fashion capitals – New York, Milan, Paris, and London – traditionally considered the pinnacle of international fashion recognition.
Her rapid rise through the fashion ranks demonstrates the industry's evolving approach to diversity and inclusion, as Antonella continues to build her international modeling portfolio across prestigious fashion weeks worldwide.
About Antonella
