Trump Unleashes Flurry Of Trade Announcements On Eve Of Deadline
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Donald Trump unleashed a series of tariff deals and demands on the eve of his Friday deadline, including surprises on India and copper as the US president attempts to create a new global trade order.
Trump on Wednesday announced tariffs of 15% on imports from South Korea that matched the rate for neighbour Japan, and a painful 25% levy on imports from India that was accompanied by criticism of its purchases of Russian energy and weapons, pressuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Deals are in the offing for Thailand and Cambodia after they agreed to a ceasefire Monday, buttressing Trump's goal of being seen as a global peacemaker. A deal with Taiwan was also being drafted as the two sides reached“a certain degree of consensus,” a spokesperson in Taipei said. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Trump has told him he'll announce a levy on Friday.
“We hope that it will help and not burden our economy too much,” Anwar told lawmakers.
Trump also shocked markets with new tariff rules on copper, sinking prices in New York by a record after exempting the most widely traded forms of the metals from 50% tariffs.
The onslaught comes on the eve of an August 1 deadline, when the White House threatened reciprocal levies for countries without bilateral agreements, which most don't have. Trump has said rates globally will come in from 15% all the way to 50% - executing policies he believes will bring home manufacturing and raise government revenue, while giving him enormous leverage on countries whose exports depend on US consumers.
“Today we got a flurry of details and it's the case of the old saying: 'you can't see the forest for the trees,'” said Rob Subbaraman, chief economist at Nomura Holdings Inc.“Stepping back, Trump has by and large followed through on his tariff threats. Right now it's just a lot of noise.”
Most countries are still without a trade deal, and key details are scant for those who have one - including potential exemptions, investment promises and potential changes to rules of origin. The uncertainty and confusion amid the long rollout of Trump's new trade order has already hit global economic growth and weighed on investment, even as markets remain optimistic.
“These deals ramming against the clock - it's really not a good sign,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis. The reach pushes countries to an agreement to avoid potentially higher levies, but could end up costing their economies more, she said.
Meanwhile, the mood music between the US and China remains favourable for now. Speaking in the White House on Wednesday, Trump said the US will have a“very fair deal with China.” Talks this week in Sweden strengthened trust between the two sides and boosted confidence in resolving economic disputes via discussions, the Communist Party's official newspaper said.
The trade news wasn't limited to foreign countries. US consumers and small businesses will soon face higher costs on shipments, as Trump announced tariffs would apply from August 29 on de minimis shipments, or imports that are below $800. Such shipments have been a boon for consumers and retailers, many of them in China, that ship products direct.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday that talks with the US may not finish by Trump's Friday deadline. Prospects for a better deal dimmed further when Trump posted on Truth Social that Canada's decision to back Palestinian statehood“will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them.” For South Korea, the 15% includes autos, as well as a $350bn South Korean fund for US investments including energy and shipbuilding. As with Japan, the US investments would be directed by Trump, the president said. And for both funds, 90% of the profits would flow back to the US, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a post on X.
