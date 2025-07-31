Immunefi Adds Onchain Monitoring To Protect $180B+ In Digital Assets As 2025 Crypto Hacks Top $3.1B

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immunefi's Magnus platform becomes first unified system to monitor smart contracts, social engineering, and reputational threats in real-time, bringing together Fuzzland and Failsafe to catch smart contract exploits, social engineering attacks, and brand threats in real-time.

AUSTIN, Texas – July 31, – With crypto hacks surpassing $3.1 billion in 2025 and access-control flaws still the industry's biggest security gap, Immunefi – the leading onchain security platform protecting $180 billion in user funds – is launching onchain monitoring capabilities across protocols like Arbitrum, zkSync, and Curve Finance via its unified platform, Magnus.

Immunefi now integrates with Fuzzland and FailSafe to bring smart contract monitoring and alerts into their Magnus platform.

The launch comes as the industry faces an evolution in attack vectors that shows a significant shift from code-based exploits to operational security failures, with social engineering and compromised keys becoming the dominant threat vectors.

Take Arbitrum, which now secures over $3.4 billion in stablecoins including PayPal's PYUSD , or zkSync, which has quickly become the second-largest network for tokenized real-world assets behind Ethereum, with $2.4 billion in value. These aren't just DeFi platforms anymore, they're becoming financial infrastructure. And with that shift, real-time threat detection and brand protection are no longer nice-to-haves, they're essential.

Magnus unifies monitoring to detect and neutralize these threats in minutes instead of hours. Trusted by leading networks like Ethereum, BNB, and Arbitrum, it gives teams the response speed today's onchain economy demands.

At the core of the Magnus is Codexa, the most comprehensive dataset of blockchain vulnerabilities in the industry by orders of magnitude. Codexa powers Magnus, leveling up its security models and ensures Magnus continuously evolves alongside emerging threats, giving protocols intelligence fast enough to intervene before funds disappear. With Codexa, Immunefi moves beyond static monitoring tools toward adaptive, AI-native security infrastructure.

Although crypto hackers can drain millions in seconds, security teams currently waste precious hours jumping between disconnected tools trying to piece together threats and respond to potential security incidents. Magnus's onchain monitoring enables teams to receive unified alerts through their preferred channels (Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and access all threat details in one consolidated view so they can act on threats immediately rather than spending time on manual correlation.

"When every second counts during an active exploit, having all your security intelligence in one place is the difference between a close call and a catastrophe,” said Mitchell Amador, CEO and Founder of Immunefi.“Unlike platforms that lock you into proprietary tools, Magnus lets you leverage best-in-class monitoring providers while maintaining unified operations."

The integration brings together complementary monitoring capabilities across the broadest range of blockchains in the industry. Fuzzland contributes both monitoring alerts and 24/7 automated penetration testing findings via API, scanning thousands of transactions per second and having already prevented over 110 attacks and rescued $33.4 million in assets. FailSafe brings continuous security signal coverage across leading chains, with advanced tools for regulatory-focused use cases such as stablecoin compliance under MiCA and DORA.

Together, these partners are integrating their monitoring capabilities directly into the Magnus platform, beginning with support for Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, Base, and Avalanche. Additional chains will be added over time.

Magnus has already attracted adoption from major protocols, including Babylon Labs and Lombard Finance, which together secure $8 billion in Bitcoin DeFi assets. By unifying partner monitoring within a single interface, Magnus enables these institutions to maintain proactive, transparent security operations that meet the expectations of regulators and institutional counterparties.

Magnus's monitoring capabilities alert teams to unusual patterns, behaviors, and incidents in real-time to enable rapid response to potential threats. When threats are detected, teams receive immediate notifications with full context that reduces the time from detection to action.

"Security fragmentation has been the Achilles' heel " of protocols trying to scale to institutional standards," said Aneirin, cofounder of FailSafe. "With Magnus, we unify cross-chain monitoring, threat detection, and policy enforcement into a single command center, giving security teams real-time visibility and compliance-grade coverage that used to require a patchwork of tools."

The monitoring integration is available immediately in beta release for Magnus early access partners.

-ends-



For more information please contact:

...cy

About ImmunefiImmunefi is the leading onchain security platform, working with groundbreaking protocols such as Ethereum Foundation, Chainlink, Optimism, Arbitrum, and many more. The company's latest product, Magnus, bridges the gap between security solutions by creating a unified platform for security operations. The platform's growing community of over 60,000 security researchers protects $180B in user funds and has prevented over $25B in hacks across 500+ protocols. Learn more at immunefi.com