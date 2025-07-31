Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops Salt Bath To Detoxify And Reduce Aches (HWT-3068)


2025-07-31 01:01:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way for individuals with ADHD and autism to reduce pain and enjoy a detoxifying soak," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the TREETOX. My conveniently packaged design eliminates the need to find and combine all the individual ingredients."

The invention provides an effective way to help detoxify. It also reduces aches and pains. As a result, it offers an alternative to traditional bath salts and detoxifying products. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with ADHD and autism.

TREETOX is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Theresa Ayala at 720-771-1638 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN31072025003732001241ID1109869262

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search