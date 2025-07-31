123Invent Inventor Develops Salt Bath To Detoxify And Reduce Aches (HWT-3068)
PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way for individuals with ADHD and autism to reduce pain and enjoy a detoxifying soak," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the TREETOX. My conveniently packaged design eliminates the need to find and combine all the individual ingredients."
The invention provides an effective way to help detoxify. It also reduces aches and pains. As a result, it offers an alternative to traditional bath salts and detoxifying products. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with ADHD and autism.
TREETOX is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Theresa Ayala at 720-771-1638 or email [email protected] .
