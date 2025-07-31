Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Specialized Pipe Cutting Tool (CTK-1717)


PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a plumber, I needed a better tool for cutting pipes," said an inventor, from Abilene, Texas, "so I invented the CASTORENA INSIDE CUTTING TOOL. My design allows for a strong and comfortable grip while cutting pipes, especially below floor level or inside a wall."

The invention provides an improved design for a pipe cutting tool. In doing so, it would be quicker and faster than traditional 4" cutters. It also offers an enhanced grip, and it increases precision when cutting from within a pipe. Additionally, the invention features a durable design that is easy to use.

The CASTORENA INSIDE CUTTING TOOL is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Roberto Castorena at 817-209-9144 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

