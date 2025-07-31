123Invent Inventor Develops Specialized Pipe Cutting Tool (CTK-1717)
PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a plumber, I needed a better tool for cutting pipes," said an inventor, from Abilene, Texas, "so I invented the CASTORENA INSIDE CUTTING TOOL. My design allows for a strong and comfortable grip while cutting pipes, especially below floor level or inside a wall."
The invention provides an improved design for a pipe cutting tool. In doing so, it would be quicker and faster than traditional 4" cutters. It also offers an enhanced grip, and it increases precision when cutting from within a pipe. Additionally, the invention features a durable design that is easy to use.
The CASTORENA INSIDE CUTTING TOOL is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Roberto Castorena at 817-209-9144 or email [email protected].
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment