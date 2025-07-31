Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops New Digital Student ID For Buses (CTK-1769)


2025-07-31 12:31:56
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a bus driver, I wanted to create a new system to ensure every student is on the right bus," said an inventor, from Pleasant Prairie, Wisc., "so I invented the DIGITAL STUDENT ID FOR BUSES. My design reduces paperwork and the time involved with finding students, their name, and stop number."

The invention provides an effective way to ensure students get on the correct school bus. In doing so, it helps prevent students from getting on the wrong bus, getting lost, missing their stop, etc. As a result, it provides added safety, convenience, and peace of mind. It also would eliminate a lot of the paperwork associated with accessing students for the bus. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for school districts, school busing companies, etc.

The DIGITAL STUDENT ID FOR BUSES is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Valerie Bavone at 262-705-2035 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

