123Invent Inventor Develops New Digital Student ID For Buses (CTK-1769)
PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a bus driver, I wanted to create a new system to ensure every student is on the right bus," said an inventor, from Pleasant Prairie, Wisc., "so I invented the DIGITAL STUDENT ID FOR BUSES. My design reduces paperwork and the time involved with finding students, their name, and stop number."
The invention provides an effective way to ensure students get on the correct school bus. In doing so, it helps prevent students from getting on the wrong bus, getting lost, missing their stop, etc. As a result, it provides added safety, convenience, and peace of mind. It also would eliminate a lot of the paperwork associated with accessing students for the bus. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for school districts, school busing companies, etc.
The DIGITAL STUDENT ID FOR BUSES is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Valerie Bavone at 262-705-2035 or email [email protected].
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment