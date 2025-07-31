Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Golf Community Coming Soon To Hillsborough Township, New Jersey
Greens at Royce Brook is located adjacent to the Royce Brook Golf Club. This exclusive community will feature two collections of single-family homes offering open-concept floor plans, thoughtfully designed kitchens, primary bedroom suites, versatile lofts, and optional finished basements. Home shoppers will be able to choose from six home designs across the Retreat and Preserve collections, ranging from 3,024 to over 5,240 square feet of luxury living space. Home designs will offer 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 6.5 baths, and 2-car garages, with a variety of architectural styles and personalization options. Single-family homes are anticipated to be priced from $1.1 million.
The community offers easy, low-maintenance living with snow removal provided. Home shoppers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, and entertainment, including downtown Princeton, Bridgewater Commons, Colonial Park Garden, and Sourland Mountain Preserve. Children will have the opportunity to attend school in the highly regarded Hillsborough Township Public School District.
“Our new Greens at Royce Brook community will offer residents the opportunity to build a new construction home in a tranquil setting within one of New Jersey's most desirable areas,” said Jill Sarcia, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey.“With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community adjacent to Royce Brook Golf Club will set a new standard for luxury living in Hillsborough Township.”
Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.
This future Toll Brothers community will be located at 12 Stringer Way in Hillsborough Township in New Jersey. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Greens at Royce Brook, call (844) 834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ .
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.
Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .
From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.
Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
