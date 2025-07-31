7-Eleven, Inc. Is Revving Up Nostalgia With New Exclusive Hot Wheels® Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The high-octane release features two exclusive products: the Hot Wheels Silver Series Toyota Supra and a limited run of custom fingerboards in two vibrant designs. These items are available in-store at participating 7-Eleven, Speedwayand Stripeslocations nationwide and on 7Collection, the retailer's official online merchandise shop.

Whether a forever fan or first-time collector, there's something for everyone in the new exclusive collection, featuring:



7-Eleven Exclusive Hot Wheels Silver Series Toyota Supra : Channeling old-school racing spirit, the 1:64 scale die-cast toy car is inspired by '90's era racing. Boldly wrapped in 7-Eleven's iconic imagery from front to back, this limited edition drop puts a 7-Eleven spin on a Hot Wheels classic, making it a standout piece for collectors and car lovers alike.



7-Eleven Themed Hot Wheels Skate : Designed to ride the line between skate nostalgia and convenience store fandom, these exclusive fingerboards are available in two styles that pay tribute to fan-favorite 7-Eleven products. Each board comes with a pair of removable skate shoes for added grip while perfecting finger flips and ollies.

Limited Edition Merchandise : To celebrate the launch, 7-Eleven is rolling out a limited-edition collection that puts the exclusive Silver Series Toyota Supra front and center. Available on 7Collection, the merch features retro-inspired graphics, streetwear silhouettes and nods to convenience store legends – all crafted to match the energy of the die-cast drop.

For even more ways to rep the ride, fans can shop exclusive Cars of 7-ElevenTM Collection gear including limited-edition t-shirts, sweatshirts and pins. Designed for everyday wear and statement-making style, the gear adds a fresh layer to the drop that's as collectible as it is wearable.

"We're excited to partner with Hot Wheels, another iconic brand that, like 7-Eleven, has fueled imaginations and created lasting memories for generations," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Whether you grew up racing Hot Wheels cars or grabbing a Slurpee drink after school, this collaboration kicks things into high gear by bringing together two culture-shaping brands to create something nostalgic, unexpected and undeniably fun for all ages."

* Valid 7/1/25 – 8/31/25. Promo: WHERECAR ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved. Available while supplies last.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-SelectTM private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 100 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & FriendsTM, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel .

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.