Maharashtra Govt Earns Rs 1,101 Crore From Property Registrations In July, Up 3 Pc Yoy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The Mumbai city area, coming under the BMC's jurisdiction, registered sales of 12,366 properties in July 2025, contributing Rs 1,101 crore to Maharashtra's revenue, a report said on Thursday.

"Growth in Property registrations remained broadly flat while stamp duty collection witnessed a rise of 3 per cent year-on-year, supported by growth in high ticket transactions," said Knight Frank India in a report.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, property registrations increased by 7 per cent YoY while stamp duty collections increased by 6 per cent, the report said.

The market continues to be driven by residential demand, with 80 per cent of all registrations in the month attributed to residential properties.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Mumbai recorded over 88,426 property registrations in the January-July period, marking a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, the report highlighted.

Meanwhile, revenue from these registrations rose by 13 per cent YoY to Rs 7,832 crores, with both metrics recording their strongest performance since 2013 in the January-July period.

"Mumbai's residential market continues to show steady buyer confidence, with monthly registrations consistently crossing the 12,000 mark in residential registrations," Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director, Shishir Baijal, said.

While there has been some softening in demand for mid-ticket segments, demand for larger homes and properties priced above Rs 5 crore remains strong, supporting healthy revenue collections, he added.

The momentum of property registrations continues to remain skewed towards the higher price brackets.

According to the report, the share of registrations for properties priced above Rs 5 crore rose from 5 per cent in July 2024 to 6 per cent in July 2025.

Conversely, the mid-market segment, especially properties priced between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crores, saw a dip in their overall contribution to total registrations, the report noted.

As per the report, apartments up to 1,000 sq ft continued to dominate Mumbai's residential registrations in July 2025, accounting for 82 per cent of all transactions, broadly stable compared to 83 per cent in July 2024.

Within this, the 500–1,000 sq ft segment remained the most popular segment.

Larger apartments maintained their presence, with units sized 1,000–2,000 sq ft increasing by a percentage to 14 per cent and those above 2,000 sq ft steady at 3 per cent, the report stated.