123Invent Inventor Develops New Type Of Fishing Lure (BTK-304)
PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy fishing with my dad and wanted to create a new lure option to help catch fish," said an inventor, from Killen, Ala., "so I invented the SPIN X LURES. My design would be very beneficial because of the spinning action and reflection created when reeling in the lure."
The invention provides a new type of fishing lure. In doing so, it offers a convenient means of catching fish. As a result, it enhances spinning and reflection. Thus, it could help the user catch fish. The invention features a modernized design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts.
SPIN X LURES is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.
For more information, visit Or contact James Holden at 256-263-6127 or email [email protected].
