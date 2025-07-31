123Invent Inventor Develops New Type Of Fishing Lure (BTK-304)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy fishing with my dad and wanted to create a new lure option to help catch fish," said an inventor, from Killen, Ala., "so I invented the SPIN X LURES. My design would be very beneficial because of the spinning action and reflection created when reeling in the lure."

The invention provides a new type of fishing lure. In doing so, it offers a convenient means of catching fish. As a result, it enhances spinning and reflection. Thus, it could help the user catch fish. The invention features a modernized design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts.

SPIN X LURES is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

For more information, visit Or contact James Holden at 256-263-6127 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

