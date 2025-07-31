Sapta Shakti Command Felicitates BSF Officials, Veteran Officials Of Indian Army
The event, held at Bikaner Military Station, witnessed the inspiring presence of Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, senior Army officers, Border Security Force personnel, distinguished Civil Administrators and Indian Army veterans.
'Samanvay', meaning coordination and harmony aptly symbolises the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect that strengthens the Military-Civil Fusion which was amply seen during Operation Sindoor.
The unwavering support, dedication, and timely assistance extended by the civil authorities has always played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of operations and in facilitating smooth coordination on multiple fronts.
Addressing the gathering, the Army Commander, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the civil dignitaries, Border Security Force personnel and Army Veterans for their invaluable contributions and reiterated the Army's commitment to nurturing a robust Military-Civil relationship built on trust, cooperation, and shared responsibilities.
In today's regional and global environment of intense competition, wherein, the economic rise of India is keenly observed by all, it is essential that all stakeholders -- military, paramilitary, and civil authorities should work in close coordination and cooperation.
The Army Commander, exhorted the audience to work in a Whole of Nation Approach to make Viksit Bharat - 2047 a reality and resounding success.
Special mention was made of the development initiatives underway in Bikaner, where synergetic efforts of the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and the complete civil administration are required to be directed towards enhancing tourism in border areas, catapulting Bikaner as a regional tourism hub.
BSF officers and Army veteran achievers were felicitated in recognition of their selfless service and contribution for the nation especially during Operation Sindoor.
'Samanvay' stands as a testament to the Indian Army's enduring ethos of working hand-in-hand with civil counterparts to safeguard the nation's interests and uphold the spirit of 'Together for the Nation', said officials.
